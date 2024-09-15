Drawn tourney popular

Melinda Dorn, of Timaru, in action during Excelsior Petanque Club’s annual drawn triples tournament on Wednesday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Sixty petanque players arrived in Oamaru for an event with a bit of a twist.

Excelsior Petanque Club hosted its annual drawn triples tournament on Wednesday.

Players from all over the lower South Island took part.

However, this is not an average tournament.

When the players arrived for the event, they were drawn and placed into teams of three at random.

That meant they played alongside people from different towns that they had never played with before, club chairman David Gardiner said.

"It’s something different, they don’t do it anywhere else [that] much."

While it was more social than other tournaments, the games were still hotly contested.

"Everyone still plays to win, otherwise you wouldn’t play," Mr Gardiner said.

The club was donated a new trophy for the event as well.

Parkside Quarries designed and made two trophies for the club — the other was for their drawn pairs event earlier this year — incorporating Oamaru stone and petanque balls.

The winners also received Excelsior Petanque Club pins and there were raffles sold on the day.

Wednesday’s event had been the biggest in "10 or 12 years", Mr Gardiner said.