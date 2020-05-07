Queenstown Airport to get back up and running

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr Walker said the airline's decision was "fantastic news" for a community hit hard by Covid-19.
"I have heard from many of these people who have told me their individual stories as to why flights in and out of Queenstown Airport are so vital to them.
“These flights will also go a long way in restarting our local economy and bringing people back to our region.”
He said Air New Zealand deserved a "huge thank you" for listening to the almost 5,500 people who signed his petition calling for services to the airport to resume.
“For Air New Zealand to include these services when they are still not commercially viable shows they are committed to supporting us here in the south.”
“Physical distancing will still be required on these flights but we look forward to the Government reviewing this in future.”
"If Queenstown is to get through this Covid-19 pandemic we need visitors coming south, and these flights will enable this.”
"This is great news and a great step in the right direction in getting our economy back up and running.”