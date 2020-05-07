Queenstown Airport to get back up and running

An Air New Zealand Airbus A320 passes the Remarkables on its way to land at Queenstown airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Air New Zealand is set to include Queenstown in its flight schedules at alert level 2, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker says.

Mr Walker said the airline's decision was "fantastic news" for a community hit hard by Covid-19.

The airport was a vital connection for people throughout Southland and Otago, including for people travelling for lifesaving medical appointments, visiting family and friends, commuting for work and was crucial for the thousands of migrants who needed to get home.

"I have heard from many of these people who have told me their individual stories as to why flights in and out of Queenstown Airport are so vital to them.

“These flights will also go a long way in restarting our local economy and bringing people back to our region.”

He said Air New Zealand deserved a "huge thank you" for listening to the almost 5,500 people who signed his petition calling for services to the airport to resume.

“For Air New Zealand to include these services when they are still not commercially viable shows they are committed to supporting us here in the south.”

“Physical distancing will still be required on these flights but we look forward to the Government reviewing this in future.”

"If Queenstown is to get through this Covid-19 pandemic we need visitors coming south, and these flights will enable this.”

"This is great news and a great step in the right direction in getting our economy back up and running.”