Thursday, 10 November 2022

Two hurt in Queenstown Airport attack

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Two people - one an Air New Zealand employee - have been taken to hospital after an attack at Queenstown Airport.

    Emergency services were called to airport around 8.30pm yesterday evening after the violent incident left two people nursing injuries.

    It’s understood the episode happened inside the terminal at a check-in gate.

    Passengers are believed to have stepped in to stop the assault before emergency services arrived.

     

    DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

    Soon after, a woman wearing an Air New Zealand uniform was seen holding her right cheek as she was wheeled out of the terminal by paramedics.

    Police confirmed the incident took place, saying at least one person was taken to hospital.

    St John Ambulance this morning said two people were transported to Lakes District Hospital following the incident.

    NZ Herald

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter