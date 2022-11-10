Two hurt in Queenstown Airport attack

Two people - one an Air New Zealand employee - have been taken to hospital after an attack at Queenstown Airport.

Emergency services were called to airport around 8.30pm yesterday evening after the violent incident left two people nursing injuries.

It’s understood the episode happened inside the terminal at a check-in gate.

Passengers are believed to have stepped in to stop the assault before emergency services arrived.

Soon after, a woman wearing an Air New Zealand uniform was seen holding her right cheek as she was wheeled out of the terminal by paramedics.

Police confirmed the incident took place, saying at least one person was taken to hospital.

St John Ambulance this morning said two people were transported to Lakes District Hospital following the incident.