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Rural Life

Ravensdown flips $5.4m loss into $30m profit as sheep and beef farmers buy more fertiliser

Ravensdown has\\u00A0made the most of a lift in fertiliser demand and\\u00A0buying fertiliser supplies at good prices during international volatility to post an after-tax profit of $30m for the financial year ending May. Photo: Tim Cronshaw
Ravensdown has\\u00A0made the most of a lift in fertiliser demand and\\u00A0buying fertiliser supplies at good prices during international volatility to post an after-tax profit of $30m for the financial year ending May. Photo: Tim Cronshaw
Ravensdown has made the most of a lift in fertiliser demand and buying fertiliser supplies at good prices during international volatility to post an after-tax profit of $30m for the financial year ending May. Photo: Tim Cronshaw
Tim Cronshaw
Monday, August 3, 2026
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Rural Life OtherAugust 3

Wool growers to benefit from India market

NZ strong wool is in hot demand, Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson says, following his recent trip to India.
Shawn McAvinue
Wool growers to benefit from India market
Wool growers to benefit from India market
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Rural LifeAugust 2

Repairing cyclone-destroyed farm leads Lincoln University student to farming career path

A Lincoln University student who turned to agriculture after helping cyclone-hit Hawke’s Bay farmers has gained a financial boost for the next stage of his studies.
Tim Cronshaw
Repairing cyclone-destroyed farm leads Lincoln University student to farming career path
Repairing cyclone-destroyed farm leads Lincoln University student to farming career path
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Rural LifeJuly 31

New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers

More Canterbury beef farmers are linking hill country paddocks to Halter’s satellite-connected cow collars without cell towers.
Tim Cronshaw
New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers
New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers
Rural LifeJuly 31

Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm

Strong leadership has put Mid Canterbury farmer Kate Acland ahead of other farming women as the stand-out winner of a new award.
Tim Cronshaw
Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm
Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm