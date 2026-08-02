Repairing cyclone-destroyed farm leads Lincoln University student to farming career path

A Lincoln University student who turned to agriculture after helping cyclone-hit Hawke’s Bay farmers has gained a financial boost for the next stage of his studies. Cameron Beck is completing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and plans to carry on studying towards a master’s degree in agribusiness management. The Lincoln Young Farmers chairman has received academic awards previously, including the Sir James Wilson Prize and the Luisetti Seeds Award. The next phase of his university life will be helped by another honour as the latest John Perrin Scholarship holder. The Perrin Ag scholarship comes with $6000 towards his studies. Mr Beck grew up on a lifestyle block south of Rotorua and initially failed to fully appreciate agriculture’s career opportunities. Throughout high school he was encouraged to follow the legal and business professions. After returning from several years’ travel, he was about to study law when he received a phone call offering him work on a Hawke’s Bay farm following Cyclone Gabrielle. Alongside the usual summer stock work, repairs had to be made to fences and other farm infrastructure. “With limited practical experience in the sector, it had been difficult to get my foot in the door. Having someone recognise my drive and willingness to learn, and then give me the opportunity to do so, was exactly what I needed.” That prompted him to reconsider his chosen career path. “I realised law wasn’t something I could see myself pursuing with the same passion, and that led me back to agriculture.” An involvement with Young Farmers is one of the most rewarding parts of his time at the university. “There have already been countless moments this year that have made the work worthwhile. I get a real kick out of seeing people enjoy and make the most of the opportunities the club provides.” Looking ahead, he sees maintaining public confidence in farming and protecting access to international markets as important challenges for the sector. “Negative perceptions of animal welfare could lead to customers or markets rejecting our products. That risk is greater than ever because of the reach of social media and the increasing influence of personal values on food choices.” Any loss of market access could have serious consequences for farmers and the wider economy, he said. After completing his studies he wants to become a farm manager, ideally for a property developing hill country. “I’m interested in the opportunity to improve both the physical and financial performance of hill country farms and contribute to food production as the global population continues to grow.’’ He said the scholarship would give him more time to focus on new areas he wanted to become involved in and learn more about. Perrin Ag founder John Perrin and director Carla Muller were impressed by his commitment to building a career in the primary sector. Mr Perrin said his willingness to learn, take on new challenges and contribute to the wider agricultural community was genuine. “With his drive, passion and introspection, we see him having a significant contribution to New Zealand agriculture.”