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Rural Life

Repairing cyclone-destroyed farm leads Lincoln University student to farming career path

John Perrin Scholarship winner Cameron Beck wants to study towards a master\\'s degree in agribusiness management at Lincoln University after helping repair a farm hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: Supplied
John Perrin Scholarship winner Cameron Beck wants to study towards a master\\'s degree in agribusiness management at Lincoln University after helping repair a farm hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: Supplied
John Perrin Scholarship winner Cameron Beck wants to study towards a master's degree in agribusiness management at Lincoln University after helping repair a farm hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: Supplied
Tim Cronshaw
Sunday, August 2, 2026
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Rural LifeJuly 31

New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers

More Canterbury beef farmers are linking hill country paddocks to Halter’s satellite-connected cow collars without cell towers.
Tim Cronshaw
New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers
New satellite technology by smart collar company Halter appeals to Canterbury beef farmers
Rural LifeJuly 31

Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm

Strong leadership has put Mid Canterbury farmer Kate Acland ahead of other farming women as the stand-out winner of a new award.
Tim Cronshaw
Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm
Canterbury farmers stand out in awards for leadership on and off the farm
Rural LifeJuly 31

Arable farmers in spotlight at national awards in Christchurch amid challenging times

Arable farming’s top growers who have continued to shine during a tough couple of seasons will be celebrated at the Arable Awards.
Tim Cronshaw
Arable farmers in spotlight at national awards in Christchurch amid challenging times
Arable farmers in spotlight at national awards in Christchurch amid challenging times
Rural LifeJuly 31

Timaru dairy breeders take out trophy for top Holstein Friesian sire

Timaru breeders Tony and Keri O’Connor have claimed one of the top prizes at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand (HFNZ) awards.
Tim Cronshaw
Timaru dairy breeders take out trophy for top Holstein Friesian sire
Timaru dairy breeders take out trophy for top Holstein Friesian sire