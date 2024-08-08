Antlers up! Withy set for challenge

Sean Withy is back home — and bleeding maroon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hailed by many as one of the best our region has seen, Sean Withy is back home — and bleeding maroon.

The loose forward from Dipton, who captained the Southland Boys’ High School First XV, left the region six years ago when he headed north to join Otago University.

He made his name there playing for and co-captaining Otago at NPC level and also had a good campaign with the Highlanders.

However, his passion for the Deep South never left.

Withy has signed a three-year deal with the Southland Stags.

As a proud Southlander, he is more than happy to play once again in "his backyard" with a new responsibility — as the captain.

"It’s great being back in the team. It’s a good environment, great bunch of lads. So far, I’m loving it!", he says.

"It’s also an absolute honour to be named captain of the Stags. We’ve got a good group that’s already really tight, tight-knit, good culture. I’m just trying to work hard and play well because to be a good leader, you’ve got to be playing well on the field."

Withy believed the team was in a good position this season.

He feels he is already in sync with his fellow team-mates who he has been training and playing with in preseason games for about four weeks.

They even spent a couple of days at a training camp in the Catlins recently, he says.

" I think our expectation is to improve and be better than what we have been in the past. So, I think the expectation is that we are a consistent team.

"We’ve got to be able to be good every week, no matter who we’re playing."

Withy says he will try to give his best in every game, but the two first matches of the season are the ones he is most looking forward to.

The first one, on Saturday against Otago — known as Stag Day — is not only one of the supporters’ favourites, but one that Withy is eager for.

"On Stag Day, there definitely is a different atmosphere to the normal games.

"I’ve said to a couple of people who don’t really know what Stag Day is about that it is sort of like St Patrick’s Day for Southlanders ... It’s a lot louder, a lot more passion and a lot more beers."

In the second game, the Stags will travel to Hawke’s Bay to play against the home team for the Ranfurly Shield.

"I was a kid during the Ranfurly Shield era of the Stags — around 2009 and 2011 when they had that — so, I’ve got some pretty fond memories.

"It would be an absolute dream to start the season and we’re able to win those two games."

Withy is happy with the support he has been receiving from fans and hopes he can make them proud.

"The Stags supporters are definitely the best in the country and I’m excited to play before them.

"They give us the energy — they are the reason why we want to play down here. We are working hard every week and every game to put out some great performances that I hope they’re going to be proud of."

