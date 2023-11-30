Appleby still unbeaten after low-scoring game

After five rounds, Appleby is the unbeaten team heading into their 125-year celebrations this weekend.

Former club player Jeff Wilson will be the guest speaker at the Friday night function.

On Saturday Appleby will host the Southland Boys’ High School team.

Appleby narrowly beat Marist last Saturday in a low-scoring match in Southland’s club cricket one-day competition.

Appleby won the toss and elected to bowl first on their home ground.

The experienced Shaun Fitzgibbon (39) and Luke Reynolds (27) were the only Marist batsmen to look comfortable as the team-mates struggled through to be all out in the 38th over for 109 runs.

Appleby’s Prashant Singh took three wickets for 16 runs off his eight overs.

Captain Sam Downing was also tight with his bowling; finishing with figures of three wickets for 20 runs off his seven overs.

Appleby also struggled when it was their turn to bat; Aaron Hart was the only one of the top six batsmen to reach double figures.

Marist opening bowlers Sithum Niluminda-Bandara and Dylan Hawkes took three wickets each.

Aaron Hart (44) hit three sixes and two fours during his innings, while number eight batsman Prashant Singh (16*) and number 10 Hunter Cairns got the team over the line with two wickets and seven overs to spare.

In the second premier grade game, Waikoikoi beat Southland Boys’ High School by six wickets.

The students won the toss and elected to bat first on their home pitch.

Opening batsmen Duncan Tait and Captain Zach Harrington put on a partnership of 58 before Tait (24) was dismissed.

Harrington held his ground while wickets fell around him; Harrington (49) was the sixth man out with the total on 99.

Ben Cocker (22) and Charlie Hopcroft added an extra 37 runs, before Charlie (31*) and Henry Hopcroft (11*) took the team to 167 runs for eight wickets from their 40 overs.

Waikoikoi all-rounder Welby Reed took three wickets for 33 runs but he managed only eight runs when opening the batting.

Todd Thayer (37) and Jared McKenzie (26) got the Koi through to 96 for the loss of three wickets. Kurt Thompson (24) and an unbeaten 49 runs from Ryan McFaul took the visitors to victory with six wickets in hand.

Waikoikoi will host Old Boys this Saturday, while it is Marist’s turn to have the bye.

Te Anau has won all five of their games in division one and will host the Royal Riders this Saturday. Blue Mountain will come down to Winton to play Central Western, while Wyndale hosts Metropolitan.

By John Langford