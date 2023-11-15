Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armistice Day was commemorated at the Gore Cenotaph on Saturday. Every year on November 11, at 11am, the end of World War 1 is marked and those who served in war time and gave their lives for their nation are remembered. The Ensign asked two pupils from St Mary’s School why they thought it was important to mark the day.
Lleyton Eichstaedt, 7 (left) ... It’s the day the war ended.
Cecilia Ryan, 10 (left) ... We need to commemorate the ones who have served and especially the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.