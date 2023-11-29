Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southern Slam pickleball tournament was held in Gore on Sunday. Pickleball is played on the same size court as badminton and players use a modified ball and bat to play the game, which is a mixture of badminton, tennis and table tennis. The Ensign reporter asked two Gore players what they liked about the game.
Andrea McMillan ... I like the social aspect and the fitness. Great group of people of all ages.
Jack Lucas ... I enjoy it. It’s a good team sport. It keeps you active, keeps you fit. It’s a nice racket sport to play.