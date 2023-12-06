Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Gore Model Aircraft Club held a helicopter and drone-flying day on Saturday at its airstrip in north Gore. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two spectators who have moved to Gore from Australia why they were attending the event.
Mal McClure ... We wanted to come down and share our time with the club members on their flying day.
Kathy McClure ... I love model aeroplanes and helicopters. I really love the full-size [ones], which soon I hope to be flying again. I’ve got my private pilot’s licence, so I just have to renew [it] here.