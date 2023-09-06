Slice of life

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The Ensign reporter asked two people at the breakfast what they thought of the pupil’s fundraising efforts.

Colleen Morton, of Waikaia (left) ... The leadership and cycle of life is alive and well here this morning. William Pike has inspired many and now these students are able to learn how to step outside of their comfort zones with community service. Cancer has affected us all in some way so supporting our Cancer Society with daffodils and a spring breakfast is our way of helping.

Margaret Box, of Knapdale (right) ... I think it is an amazing event that the children from Longford and Gore High have arranged. My grandson has been in the group and he’s been so excited about it and I’ve been really looking forward to coming along. It’s a wonderful occasion.