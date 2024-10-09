Stellar Stags season closer

Josh Bekhuis, with his children Remi and Harry, celebrates his 144th game for Southland and the team’s record win over North Harbour on Saturday. Photo: Rugby Southland

It was champagne stuff from the Southland rugby side at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The side finished the season with a bang, setting plenty of records along the way.

Veteran lock Josh Bekhuis played his 144th game for Southland, surpassing Jason Rutledge to become the province’s most-capped player.

The Stags produced their game of the season to beat North Harbour 59-35 at the aptly named Bekhuis Park in Invercargill to cap the occasion.

His team-mates were not to be outdone and broke a bunch of records of their own.

It was the Stags’ highest score and most tries (nine) in a game.

Byron Smith bagged the most conversions with seven, and rising hooker Jack Taylor scored the most tries for a forward with his hat-trick.

Southland also finished the season with 37 tries, their most in an NPC season.

Everything went right for Southland — especially in the first half, when they jumped to a 33-0 lead inside 27 minutes.

No 8 Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa crashed over and Michael Manson darted 60m down the flank to put Lachie Albert in from an inside ball.

Taylor then went on an unstoppable run to complete a hat-trick, and Rory van Vugt scored another try.

The home side played with flair and brilliance across the park, which was met with delight from their home crowd faithful.

North Harbour had no answers and scored their first points minutes before halftime through Bryn Hall.

But the Stags did not let North Harbour get the last word of the first half, and Tupou-Ta’eiloa stole the ball and scored to give his side a 47-7 lead at halftime.

North Harbour had a better start to the second spell through All Black winger Mark Te’lea, but the Stags hit back through Faletoi Peni.

The visitors scored twice in the final quarter to claw back a respectable scoreline, but the damage was done early from the Stags.

Southland ended their campaign with three wins — two more than last year — from 10 games, and finished 12th, up from 14th last season.

kayla.hodge@alliedpress.co.nz