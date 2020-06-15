Selby-Rickit sisters to cross swords on Saturday

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit

Steel co-captain and veteran defender Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit’s job description is unambiguous.

Stop the ball getting into the circle.

Block anyone getting a clear shot.

Crush the spirits of anyone in a goal-shoot or goal-attack bib.

Stop. Block. Crush.

And after 13 years at the top level the 31-year is rather good at her craft. But the goal-keep has one rather obvious weakness — her 1.88m-tall sister Te Paea Selby-Rickit who happens to play goal-attack for the Tactix.

The teams are scheduled to play each other this Saturday. That puts the sisters on a collision course they have avoided recently.

They have played together at the Steel for the past four years and the partnership has been smooth.

Te Huinga Reo keeps the goals out. Te Paea pops them in. Each is at the other end of the court.

But not this Saturday. Te Huinga Reo and Te Paea will be jostling over the same space in the shooting circle and each with a very different agenda.

"It is quite a tough one," Te Huinga Reo said.

"I want her to do well but if she is doing well then it means we’re not doing well.

"I might just do a lot of switching in the circle and get someone else to mark her.

"But it could be an interesting game. And not just for me but for our whole team because she has always been in the Steel.

"It is going to be a strange game all round. And also she knows our game inside out and we know her game really well."

Te Huinga Reo had four seasons at the Pulse from 2012 to 2015, so the pair have played against each other before. Te Paea joined the Steel in 2011 but transferred to the Tactix this season.

The sisters shared the same Christchurch residence during the nationwide lockdown and they are very close. It is not in their nature to "rark each other up with banter".

"But because it has been a while we are just so excited to play. It could be anyone playing. It could be my grandmother and I wouldn’t care — I just want to get out there and play."

The tournament was interrupted by Covid-19 but will restart on Friday. The Mystics will play the Magic and the Steel and Tactix play the following evening.

"We started [preseason] in November and you do all this training and planning and you only play one game. But knowing that it is over and we are about to play soon . . . is really exciting."

Te Huinga Reo is someone who needs a goal to work towards, so she said it was hard to train with no idea if or when the tournament might resume.

"But since we’ve been back together I’ve really enjoyed it."