Bringing together kai and korero

Working together to prepare food for tonight’s pataka ora dinner gathering at Arai Te Uru Marae are (from left) marae administrator Tiana Smith, gardener/kaitiaki Toni Raumati, and marae whanau Michelle Matheson. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The pataka ora community meals at Arai Te Uru Marae have reached their third week, providing a safe space for people to come together to share kai and korero.

The programme is the brainchild of Arai Te Uru Marae manager Tania Williams, sparked by observing people’s enjoyment of coming together for short courses in the marae space.

"It is a real community collaboration that is all about fostering community connections as a way to counteract the hardship and social isolation faced by many people," she said.

Volunteers come together to prepare community meals, held on alternate Thursday evenings and Friday lunchtimes, welcoming everyone to sit down together and share kai.

"We really encourage people to bring along containers as well, so they can take food home, to make sure it doesn’t go to waste," she said.

The kaupapa of the pataka ora sessions was summed up by the Maori proverb “Nau te rourou, naku te rourou, ka ora te manuhiri/ with your food basket and my food basket, the people will thrive".

It is also closely aligned to the marae’s own focus "Aroha ki te tangata" (a respect for people) — about allowing people to define their own space and to meet on their own terms.

"We want everyone who participates in our pataka ora to feel enclosed by it," Ms Williams said.

The gatherings were not just for people who were struggling to afford kai, but also for people who wanted company, and those who felt they could contribute to the space.

This included entertainers, who may like to come and perform, she said.

Taking part is free, although koha is welcome to help cover the cost of the food.

The ingredients for the meals were mostly provided through donations, with the marae gardens providing vegetables recently, although donations of vegetables would be very welcome.

"We want to mihi out to everyone who has supported us so far, and to invite others to come and join us."

At present, the pataka ora gatherings were being run as a pilot, but Ms Williams was hopeful they would continue.

The next pataka ora meal will be held tonight, from 6pm to 7pm, with food preparation and set-up starting at 3pm. Volunteers are welcome to come along and help out.

The following meal will be lunch on Friday, August 19.

Details of the pataka ora events at Arai Te Uru Marae can be found on facebook — facebook.com/PatakaOra/

