Celebrated saxophonist returns to Dunedin

Saxophonist Oscar Laven will lead an experienced combo at Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday night at Hanover Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Renowned tenor saxophonist Oscar Laven returns to Dunedin Jazz Club this weekend to join with some of the city’s top jazz musicians to perform original compositions and classic jazz standards.

The "New Angles in Jazz" show will be held this Saturday, August 3, from 7.30pm, at Hanover Hall.

Laven has had a varied career, including leading the tenor sax section in the Rodger Fox Big Band and releasing the acclaimed album Questions in Red, which he performed at the Dunedin Jazz Club in 2023.

Visiting Dunedin to adjudicate the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival, Laven’s mastery extends across saxophones, clarinet, bassoon and trumpet.

Known for his engaging and adventurous musical style, Laven will headline the closing concert of the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival.

He will be accompanied by double bassist Simon Eastwood, current Mozart Fellow at the University of Otago, along with Dunedin Jazz Club director Bill Martin on piano and Carl Woodward on drums.

Laven’s sound is influenced by jazz greats like John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, and Ben Webster.

Doors open at 7pm on Saturday, and the concert starts at 7.15pm with the Small Combo section winners from the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival. This will be followed by Laven and band.

Tickets at www.dunedinjazz.club