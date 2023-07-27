Creative fibre group keeps babies cosy

Members of the Dunedin Creative Fibre group hand over knitted blankets and baby clothes to Pregnancy Help during a recent meeting. Pictured are group members (from left) secretary Susan Butt, president Diana Dixon, Fiona Hyland, Maureen Simpson, Lia Holloway and Pregnancy Help treasurer Stephanie Rose. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The gentle clicking of knitting needles, as members of the Dunedin Creative Fibre group put their skills to good use, was a fitting backdrop to a special presentation.

At its regular workshop meeting, held at Dunedin Gasworks Museum earlier this month, the group handed over about 40 knitted baby blankets, dozens of baby garments and pepe pods to local charity Pregnancy Help.

Dunedin Creative Fibre secretary and Pregnancy Help board member Susan Butt told group members about the work of the organisation to support babies, parents and carers, including advice and practical help with clothing, bassinets, pepe pods and more.

In the year from July, 2022, Pregnancy Help had worked with 1500 clients, giving away 23,499 packs of clothing, thousands of nappies, 979 items of bedding, helped to create 80 safe sleep spaces and had provided 4100 extra items, from breast pads to baby wipes, she said.

Dunedin Creative Fibre president Diana Dixon said the group’s members had decided to support Pregnancy Help to celebrate its 40th year. .

"We have a challenge each year where we combine learning new skills with making items that can be donated to help others — this year we have learned to knit ten-stitch blankets," she said.

"So, we have been busy with our needles and yarn, working to keep the babies of Dunedin warm and cosy this winter."

Pregnancy Help treasurer Stephanie Rose said the organisation was very grateful for the "wonderful donation", which would really help in its efforts to support families in the city.

Dunedin Creative Fibre meets at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum in Braemar St on the first and third Wednesdays of the month for a social spin and fibre-craft meeting.

On the third Saturday of each month, a more structured programme of workshops and activities is held.

The group has a community focus and supports a range of organisations by regularly donating knitted items, such as hats, slippers and baby clothes.

"Our members are skilled in spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing and felting and enjoy sharing their knowledge with anyone who is interested in learning these heritage crafts," Mrs Dixon said.

