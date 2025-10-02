Diwali celebration set to return, lightening our lives

Mayadhara International School of Dance performs during last year’s Diwali celebrations at the Edgar Centre organised by the Dunedin Indian Association. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Music, movement and mouth-watering bites will be part of a growing community favourite.

After last year’s successful event, the Dunedin Diwali Festival 2025 will return to the Edgar Centre later this month.

Dunedin Indian Association president Dr Rohit Jain said Diwali, the festival of light, is a major annual event in India and other countries.

Last year’s event drew big crowds to enjoy family-friendly entertainment such as music and dance, a cultural fashion show, henna decoration, saree draping and interactive games as well as street food and sweets.

This year’s free event will once again offer the whole community a chance to gather and celebrate the Festival of Lights.

The association has worked with local groups to ensure a wide range of communities and regions from across the Indian subcontinent are represented.

Diwali was a celebration of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, Dr Jain said.

Everyone in the community, regardless of cultural background, is invited to attend, from families to students.

"We want to ensure everyone has a chance to be a part of this vibrant celebration."

Dunedin Diwali Festival

Sunday, October 26.

3pm-8pm.

MoreFM Arena.

Edgar Centre.

Free entry.

No alcohol will be served.

