Dunedin eatery wins best toastie

It’s official — New Zealand’s best toasted sandwich is made in Dunedin.

Hungry Hobos’ "Bat Out of Hell" sandwich has won the annual Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover.

Hungry Hobos owner Romeo Dowling-Mitchell, of Mornington, said he was "over the moon" with the win.

The sandwich ingredients include homemade meatloaf (hence its name), creamy mashed potato, gravy, aged cheddar and pickles between ciabatta.

Hungry Hobos’ Bat Out of Hell sandwich — the winner of the annual Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover. PHOTO: ANDY THOMPSON PHOTOGRAPHY

When The Star called Mr Dowling-Mitchell on Tuesday, he was installing shelving to put more toasted sandwich presses in his George St eatery to meet demand for the award-winning sandwich.

Competition head judge Kerry Tyack said the sandwich was "wholly unapologetically itself — simple, unctuous, familiar, comforting and delicious every bite of the way".