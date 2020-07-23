Dunedin Fashion for a Cure returning

A model displays designer clothing at Fashion for a Cure in Dunedin last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin event is set to showcase some of New Zealand’s finest fashion to support breast cancer research.

Fashion for a Cure is set to be hosted by Breast Cancer Cure — New Zealand’s only not-for-profit organisation dedicated to funding scientific research to find a cure for breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Cure chief executive Phillipa Green said the event at Emerson’s Brewery on August 5 would be "the night of all nights for fashion lovers alike to get their inspiration and style fix".

The fashion show would feature collections from designers including Trelise Cooper, Zambesi, Nom*D, Augustine, Amaya and Kathryn Wilson.

Guests would have the chance to bid in live and silent auctions for unique experiences and items "money can’t buy".

The event would include a talk by Breast Cancer Cure-funded University of Otago researcher Prof Parry Guilford on the latest developments in breast cancer research.

“We are delighted to be bringing our show to Dunedin once more and we can’t wait to treat you to a night of fashion, and fun,” Ms Green said.

Dunedin Fashion for a Cure, Emerson’s, 70 Anzac Ave, Dunedin, from 6.30pm, Wednesday, August 5.

A ticket costs $99 and includes entertainment, canapes, beverages and a goodie bag.