Thursday, 2 December 2021

Dunedin theatre awards to go ahead

    1. The Star

    Powerful performance . . . Matt Wilson in Bruce Mason's The End of The Gold Weather, presented by Wow! Productions. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    The Dunedin Theatre Reviewers Collective has decided to go ahead with a modified awards ceremony to acknowledge the work of local theatre practitioners across the past two years.

    Last year’s Dunedin Theatre Awards ceremony was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the collective’s planned small-scale, invitation-only ceremony on December 13 will cover both 2020 and 2021.

    Collective member Barbara Frame said the past two years had been exceptionally tough for Dunedin theatre practitioners, "and some promising efforts have come to nothing".

    "Often, though, we’ve been impressed by work that has made it to the stage and reaches very high standards, and we are delighted that we’ll be able to reward some of the best of the best."

    Dunedin Theatre Reviewers Collective members Barbara Frame, Terry MacTavish, Helen Watson White, Brenda Harwood, and Angela Trolove have held several meetings in recent weeks to decide on finalists and winners for the awards.

     

    DUNEDIN THEATRE AWARDS 2020-2021 FINALISTS

    - Outstanding Performance: Female role

    Kelly Hocking — Thief! (Prospect Park Productions)

    Kimberley Buchan — The Glass Menagerie (The Globe Theatre)

    Laura Wells — And Then There were None (The Globe Theatre)

    Julie Edwards — Romeo and Juliet (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)

    - Outstanding Performance: Male role

    Matt Wilson — The End of the Golden Weather (Wow! Productions)

    Phil Grieve — Romeo and Juliet (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)

    Michael Metzger — The Changing Shed

    Cheyne Jenkinson — The Raft (The Globe Theatre)

    Helen Fearnley — Thomas Becket in Murder in the Cathedral (Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre)

    One man play . . . Michael Metzgers performs in his play The Changing Shed. PHOTO: JORDAN WICHMAN

    - Outstanding Performance: Ensemble

    Cast of The Respectable Wedding (The Globe Theatre)

    Cast of Resilience (Wow! Productions and Theatreworks)

    Cast of Day Boy (Arcade Theatre Company)

    Sophie Graham and Alex Martyn — Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons (Arcade Theatre Company)

    Barbara Power and Simon O’Connor — Simple Acts of Malice (RBS Productions)

    - Outstanding Director

    Lisa Warrington — The End of the Golden Weather (Wow! Productions)

    Cindy Diver — Resilience (Wow! Productions and Theatreworks)

    Jonathan Cweorth — Murder in the Cathedral (Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre)

    Kim Morgan — Romeo and Juliet (Dunedin Summer Shakespeare)

    Alex Wilson — Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons (Arcade Theatre Company)

    Richard Huber — Simple Acts of Malice (RBS Productions)

    Sofie Welvaert — The Raft (The Globe Theatre)

    - Outstanding Design and Technology

    Struggling With Lentils (production design) — Talking House Productions with The School of Performing Arts

    Murder in the Cathedral (costumes) — Charmian Smith - Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre

    The End of the Golden Weather (sound) — Matthew Morgan - Wow! Productions

    The Raft (production design) — The Globe Theatre

    Romeo and Juliet (costumes) — Dunedin Summer Shakespeare

    Wairua (lighting) — Stephen Kilroy - Ngai Tahu

    - Outstanding Community Theatre

    Dear Boobs on Stage — Suitcase Theatre

    Bittersweet: Unwrapping Cadburys — Talking House Productions

    Resilience and Random Acts of Art — Wow! Productions and TheatreWorks

    Struggling With Lentils — Talking House Productions with The School of Performing Arts

    The Guest House — Ake Ake Theatre Co, Puaka-Matariki Festival

    - Outstanding Script/Narrative/Libretto

    Vincent O’Sullivan and cast/director — Simple Acts of Malice

    Wow! Productions and TheatreWorks — Resilience

    Emily Duncan — Dark Dunedin podcast (episode 3)

    Michael Metzger — The Changing Shed

    Little Box of Operas — Obsessions and Addictions

    - Outstanding Touring Production

    Owls Do Cry

    Turkish Dogs

    The Daylight Atheist

    Wild Dogs Under My Skirt

    Up and Away

    - Emerging Artist

    Alison Cowan — playwright

    Jordan Wichman — director

    Beth Waite — director

    Sahara Pohatu-Trow — playwright

    Nicole Jenkins — actor

    - Production of the Year

    Resilience — Wow! Productions and TheatreWorks

    Romeo and Juliet — Dunedin Summer Shakespeare

    The End of the Golden Weather — Wow! Productions

    Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons — Arcade Theatre Company

    Murder in the Cathedral — Dunedin Medieval Society/Suitcase Theatre

    Simple Acts of Malice — RBS Productions

    Team work . . . Sophie Graham and Alex Martyn in a scene from Arcade Theatre Company's production...
    Team work . . . Sophie Graham and Alex Martyn in a scene from Arcade Theatre Company's production of Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    - Special Awards

    There will be two awards for Outstanding Contribution to Dunedin Theatre presented on the night.

