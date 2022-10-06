Focusing on the future

Looking forward to celebrating their culture are (front row from left) Karuna Yang (11), Savarna Yang (14), Srishti Singh (11), (back row from left) Dr Lux Selvanesan, Daljeet Singh, Karuna Price and Munisha Singh. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

It is time to leave the darkness behind and look towards a future filled with promise.

The Diwali festival of lights returns to Dunedin this month with two free events that will celebrate the art, music, food and culture of Indian and South Asian communities.

Arasan NZ Trust chairman Lux Selvanesan, of Dunedin, said while Diwali had a religion dimension for some, it was also a secular family event with a general theme of good triumphing over evil.

"It is similar to Christmas, it has a religious connotation but everybody celebrates it."

Diwali was about leaving the past behind, and leaving the bad things behind, Dr Selvanesan said.

"So it is more significant this year because we are just moving away from Covid."

A mela style event will take place at the Union Hall at 640 Cumberland St on Sunday, October 9 from 2pm.

"Mela is a mixture of everything ... it is like a festival."

The location was a last-minute change from the South Dunedin Community Hall, which was no longer able to be used due to scheduling changes, Dr Selvanesan said.

There will be a range of food stalls, music and children’s entertainment.

Organiser Daljeet (DJ) Singh said the event would celebrate several cultures, with performances including Maori kapa haka, Pacific Island dance, South Indian dance, a bhangra performance, Bollywood dance, tribal belly dancers and modern jive. A second event will be held at Tuhura Otago Museum on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-4pm.

This event will include a Bollywood dance workshop, turban wrapping, mehndi temporary skin decoration, dance performances and rangoli multicoloured floor decoration.

The Diwali 2022 festival of lights events have been organised by the Gala Events with Arasan NZ Trust, Natyaloka School of Indian Dance and Tūhura Otago Museum. Funding was provided by the Ministry for Ethnic Communities and Dunedin City Council.