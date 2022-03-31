Footpath upgrade set for winter

Work on section 9 of the Peninsula Connection will start in Portobello this winter. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

The Dunedin City Council will upgrade the footpath from Allans Beach Rd to Portobello School this winter, but the timeline for the Peninsula Connection to reach the school remains 2028.

Dunedin City Council infrastructure and development general manager Simon Drew said the shared path between the Portobello Boating Club and Allans Beach Rd would be completed as part of section 9.

"The work is funded and due to start this winter and be completed before June 2023," Mr Drew said.

The council planned to extend the shared path further along Portobello Rd, from Allans Beach Rd, past the school and through the nearby "cutting".

"This larger piece of work is more complicated and is yet to be designed and funding agreed," he said.

In the meantime, the existing footpath from Allans Beach Rd to the school would be upgraded this winter to provide a safe link between the shared path and school.

A new crossing would be added near Allans Beach Rd to improve safety.

"This will be done at the same time as work on the first segment of section 9.

"We apologise if this approach was not adequately communicated to the Otago Peninsula Community Board."

Peninsula Connection project manager Nick Watt revealed at last week’s board meeting the connection project would not reach the school until 2028.

Board members said they expressed their disappointment, given they and the community were told the upcoming work would go as far as the raised crossing outside the school and be part of the 2022-23 construction.

Board chairman Paul Pope said yesterday he received correspondence about the footpath upgrade on Tuesday and still had unanswered questions regarding funding and timing.

Portobello Kindergarten was due to move into the site opposite the school, so news the connection project would not be completed for six years was concerning for them, Mr Pope said.

"I am pleased from the point of view that at least some temporary measure to ensure safety of children going from Allans Beach Rd to both the kindergarten and the school is going to be met."

Portobello School pupils needed better transport access to and from school, just like Broad Bay and Macandrew Bay pupils, he said.

"It’s a matter of fairness for those people at that school."

Residents and local business owners were looking forward to the completion of the project, having seen how beneficial it was for other areas of the peninsula.

Businesses struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and getting the cycleway-walkway completed would be helpful for them, Mr Pope said.

"It’s been a stressful few days for the board and for the community".