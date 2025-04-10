Future of water services

The council is seeking residents’ feedback on the future delivery of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services in Ōtepoti Dunedin.

Formal consultation on Local Water Done Well — Ōtepoti Dunedin is running at the same time as the draft 9 year plan.

Two water services delivery models have emerged as being practicable — an in-house model and a council-controlled organisation (CCO).

The council recently decided its preferred model was an in-house model. However, before making a final decision on the model, it is seeking submissions from the community.

More details on Local Water Done Well — Ōtepoti Dunedin: Dunedin.govt.nz/lwdw