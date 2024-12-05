Games offer good time for competing athletes

Powerlifter Bradley Caffell lifts 120kg in the bench press, before later achieving a personal best of 130kg. PHOTO: ROBERT HOOVER

Hundreds of athletes gathered recently to embrace friendly rivalry and foster lasting friendships.

The Special Olympics Otago Southern Regional Games took place at venues throughout the city at the weekend.

About 244 athletes from across Canterbury, Otago and Southland gathered to play basketball, bocce, football, golf, indoor bowls, powerlifting, swimming and ten-pin bowling.

On Saturday morning, two Otago football teams played South Canterbury at Logan Park.

Positive encouragement and an upbeat attitude were key features of the morning of football, as athletes warmed up before a round-robin series of three games.

Otago athlete Wade Elliott (left) lays the ball up as fellow Otago player Peter Reilly looks on during a 3x3 basketball game against Southland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Coach Matt Woodason said everybody had a great time, although some were a little sunburnt due to the "wonderful" Dunedin weather.

"Then on Sunday we just had a fun game."

The Otago team comprised about 25 people who took part in regular training sessions on Tuesday afternoons at Tonga Park in South Dunedin, he said.

As well as starting with some fun activities, the sessions generally included skills and fitness training before the team played a game.

The Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games are due to take place in Christchurch in a year’s time.

As the event drew closer, the local football team would begin to focus on how they planned to approach playing at the games.

Mason Neilson moves to avoid a South Canterbury player and kick towards the goal. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Held every four years, the event was a chance for athletes to reconnect with others from across the country.

"That is probably the best thing about it.

"You go there and everybody’s best buddies, everybody knows everybody."

The Otago team had a good rivalry with other teams such as Waikato, but they were also friends.

"As soon as the game is finished ... they all go and hang out.

"They will compete fiercely and then shake hands," Woodason said.

Philip Lomas competes in freestyle swimming. PHOTO: KATY MOANAMIKA

Special Olympics Otago chairman and games manager Rob Torrance said people had told him the regional games were a great success.

Visiting representatives from the national body said the games were well run and everybody got something very positive from it, he said.

"I think on the balance of it, the athletes had a damn good time, and judging by the dine and dance we had with them on Saturday night, they had enjoyed themselves."

Torrance thanked his "better half", wife Jo Torrance, who is the secretary of Special Olympics Otago.

He also thanked the other Special Olympics Otago committee members and about 40 volunteers who helped ensure the success of the event.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz