Gift of oats for breakfast nourishing young family

Helen Symons hugs her twin daughters Evelyn and Isabella (right) as her daughter Petra eats porridge made from oats delivered by Harraways marketing manager Peter Cox (left). PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

An Abbotsford family is pleased a new partnership will result in more servings of porridge to nourish them in the morning.

Harraway & Sons marketing manager Peter Cox said Harraways was giving about 300,000 serves of oats to Whanau Awhina Plunket families across New Zealand in the next year.

"It’s all about nurturing Kiwis."

Helen Symons said porridge was a staple part of the diet of her family, which includes five children.

"We love porridge."

Porridge was her preferred breakfast food because it was made from natural ingredients, when compared to other sugar-laden processed cereal products.

A diet including porridge helped her breastfeed her 5-month-old twin daughters Evelyn and Isabella.

"With twins you need a lot of milk and if you eat porridge you start producing milk instantly — it’s crazy."

Her daughter, Petra (3), said she enjoyed putting frozen blueberries in her porridge so it thawed the fruit and had a cooling effect so she could eat her breakfast sooner.

Harraways & Sons was established in Green Island during the 1860s and Whanau Awhina Plunket began in Karitane at the turn of the 20th century.