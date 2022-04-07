Johnson steps down as deputy

Trevor Johnson

Long-serving West Harbour Community Board member Trevor Johnson stepped down from the role of deputy chairman at last week’s meeting.

In a letter sent to board chairwoman Francisca Griffin ahead of the meeting, Mr Johnson said he had given the decision much thought, and was resigning solely for personal reasons.

While he was resigning as deputy chairman, he would remain as a board member, Mr Johnson said.

As the resignation took effect immediately, the board set about electing a new deputy chair.

The board’s newest member, Kristina Goldsmith, was nominated for the position by Duncan Eddy, seconded by Cr Steve Walker, and elected by unanimous vote.

- In a busy board meeting, members also heard an address from DCC housing action plan adviser Gill Brown, who described her role and the work she had been doing to gather knowledge on the housing situation in Dunedin.

Ms Brown told the board a report on her findings concerning the major housing issues in the city and discussion of possible solutions would be tabled before city councillors this week.

