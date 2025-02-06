Local stalls, international acts in store

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin’s new central city street market has announced a line-up of global street performers from four continents.

In a statement, Enterprise Dunedin said the first George Street Market would be held this Saturday.

Dedicated zones for children, food and performers will break up the stalls lining George St.

The main stage will host seven local entertainers and musicians, and there will be performances by international street performers Fire Ninja (Australia), Richard Circus Entertainment (Ghana/Taiwan), Andy Spigola and Daigoro (both Italy), fresh from the Auckland International Buskers Festival.

"The inaugural George Street Market is thrilled to reveal this world-class talent, which brings an extraordinary calibre of entertainment to Dunedin, showcasing diverse acts that promise to captivate and inspire audiences," Dunedin Destination manager Sian Sutton said.

"They’ll bring international flare, literally, to the market with acrobatics, street magic and illusion, clowning and comedy and an incredible fire performance."

The market will feature about 200 artisan stalls — 80% from Otago — along with a dedicated food truck zone. Some roads in the central city will be partially closed and it is expected to be busy.

Parking away from the event site is recommended.

Orbus buses will be free for passengers between 10am and 4pm to support the event and help minimise traffic.

For information on parking and access visit dunedinnz.com/georgestreetmarket.

— APL