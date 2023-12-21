Octagon party to see in new year

A large crowd gathers in the Octagon for New Year’s Eve last year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Octagon once again promises to be party central for New Year’s Eve, with an exciting line-up of top talent.

Comedian Ben Hurley will host Dunedin’s Concert in the Octagon, which starts at 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

Headline acts for the show will be Kiwi performers Shakes and the Troublemakers and Matt Joe Gow and Kerryn Fields, with supporting acts including The Foxy Tones, Em and Me, Valetta and international circus act Yldor Llach.

Dunedin City Council team leader, events Dan Hendra was "stoked to announce this year’s line-up, which once again promises to deliver a night of top talent for Dunedin’s biggest family-friendly party".

"There will also be plenty of food trucks on hand for this alcohol-free event, and this year we’re excited to add a new countdown for kids at 9pm, catering for those little ones who won’t make it to midnight," Mr Hendra said.

"Fireworks are once again off the menu, but the big finale at midnight will be a five-minute amazing visual light show from international company Perceptual Engineering, beamed on to the Regent Theatre and Bacchus restaurant, with a theme celebrating Dunedin.

"We can’t wait for the show to start."