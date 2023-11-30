Parade to take its usual route

Crowds enjoy the fun during Dunedin's Santa Parade last year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The magic of Christmas will be upon us this Sunday as the Dunedin Santa Parade returns for the 25th time.

Dunedin Santa Parade Trust organiser Tom Dodds said trust chairman John Marsh had been working closely with the Dunedin City Council to ensure the parade could go ahead along the usual route despite the current upgrade works.

About 78 floats will begin their journey at 3pm from the George St and Regent St intersection, travel along George St and then finish in Moray Pl near First Church Of Otago.

The Dunedin City Council is pausing upgrade works on George St to allow the parade through.

While viewing areas were being created in the New Edinburgh and Malls block, the council suggested visitors head to the completed Farmers or Knox block for the best view of the parade.

Mr Dodds said there had been renewed interest from companies and organisations looking to take part in the parade, alongside favourite floats from previous years.

"Once the parade happens, that really tells everyone that Christmas is here."

He thanked the team who worked hard to put on a good show each year.

"We have got a pretty good team behind us, and everyone knows what they are doing and works in together to make it happen on the day."