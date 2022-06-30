Poetry on tour

Thursday, 30 June 2022

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: JOHANNES VAN KAN
    Claudia Jardine is one of four southern poets taking their words on the road in the Pride of the South tour, arriving in Dunedin on Saturday.

    Jardine joins Rebecca Hawkes, Jordan Hamel and Liz Breslin at RdC Espresso, on George St, at 7pm.

    Feminism, family, queerness, love, life on a dairy farm, interrogations of the classics, manhood and climate change are all topics audiences can expect to hear poems about on this tour.

    With funding from Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust, Hawkes, Hamel, Breslin and Jardine are eager to perform to new audiences and show their pride for Te Waipounamu (South Island).

    The tour comes shortly after the release of new publications by two of the poets.

    Meat Lovers by Rebecca Hawkes was published by Auckland University Press in April, and Everyone Is Everyone Except You by Jordan Hamel was published by Dead Bird Books in May.

