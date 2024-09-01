Scams increasing, survey finds

Banks, police and Netsafe report that scammers are employing constantly evolving tactics to trick New Zealanders into sending them money or giving out their personal banking details.

A survey conducted by BNZ in August last year found nine out of 10 New Zealanders were targeted by a scam, up 13% on the same time the year before.

Netsafe Dunedin-based chief customer officer Leanne Ross told The Star that scam reports to the Netsafe helpline made up more than half of the "tens of thousands of reports" received each year.

At the end of last year, Netsafe commissioned research with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (Gasa), to analyse how scams had affected the country.

The report revealed nearly two-thirds of New Zealanders (62%) encountered a scam once a month, and more than half (55%) had experienced more scams in the last 12 months than previously.

"The report revealed the most common scams in New Zealand were identity theft, followed by shopping and investment scams, which were also reported to have the most emotional impact on victims," Ms Ross said.

As for who was most often the victim of scams, Ms Ross said it was "a myth that older people [were] the only people at risk of scams".

"We see much younger people targeted regularly — in fact, when we surveyed University of Otago students during this year’s orientation week, scams were their No 1 concern online and many spoke to us about falling victim to marketplace and online shopping scams.

"However, older people often have more to lose financially [such as investments of savings], meaning they can be targeted in higher numbers with certain types of scams, such as romance scams.

"New technologies are making it easier for scammers to mimic the visual look, and language, of brands we would traditionally trust, for example."

The general consensus from the agencies was that there were a lot of overseas scam groups targeting New Zealanders, Ms Ross said.

"The fact that the majority are outside of our legal jurisdiction does make it more challenging," she said.

TOP TIPS TO AVOID SCAMS

FROM NETSAFE

• Look for red flags — Common traits of scams include unexpected messages, perhaps claiming there is an issue you did not know about and asking you to prove who you are — when they contacted you first! They may also encourage unusual payment methods, sharing of passwords or giving remote access to your devices.

• Take the time to check — Legitimate businesses or services, such as your bank, will not mind if you ask to go away and check what is happening before moving forward. Contact the company yourself to verify the communication is real. If the person contacting you pressures you to act quickly, this is another red flag.

• Marketplace scams — A scammer can be posing as either a seller of an item or as a potential buyer of an item you are selling.

1. Verify identities: Fake business pages can appear legitimate at first glance. Only engage with pages that have detailed profiles and active selling histories.

2. Secure payment methods: Use secure payment options provided by platforms, such as PayPal. Avoid using payment methods such as wire transfers or prepaid cards. Opt for secure payment methods like bank transfers or cash for in-person transactions.

3. Meet in public places: Arrange to meet in person and make payment after viewing the product. Trust your instincts — if something feels wrong, do not proceed.

4. Avoid sharing financial information: Never enter your banking information on websites sent by buyers or sellers.

FROM BNZ

• Do not click on links or open attachments sent by someone you do not know or which seem out of character for someone you do know. Hover over links to reveal the actual site.

• If it does not seem right, hang up and contact your bank immediately on the number on its official website or the number on the back of your card.

• Urgency is a red flag — scammers will try to rush you. Contact your bank as soon as possible if you think you have been scammed.

• Keep your computer and phone security software up-to-date.

• Trust your gut — if it feels wrong, it probably is.

Banks will NEVER:

• email or text you links to online banking and ask you to log in

• send you a text message with a link to a website or a link to call the bank

• ask you for information about your PIN, bank account number or password

• ask you to verbally share the authentication codes sent to you by text or email, even with a staff member

• ask you to transfer money to help catch a scammer or a bank employee who is scamming customers

• ask you to download software to access your internet banking remotely

• use international phone numbers to call or send you notifications.

