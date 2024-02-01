Summer flower show set to be blooming lovely

A colourful selection of blooms, floral arrangements, and vegetables, were on show in last year’s Outram Garden Club Summer Flower Show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Summer gardens across the Taieri will be harvested for their best blooms in preparation for the Outram Garden Club Summer Flower Show, coming up next week.

The annual show will be held at West Taieri Rugby Club, in Outram, from 1pm-5pm next Friday, February 9.

Show convener Denise Chaplin said the show was one of two major events run by the club each year — the Outram Spring Flower Show in September, and the Outram Summer Flower Show in February.

The club took over running the shows several years ago, after the parishioners of Maungatua Presbyterian Church were unable to continue as organisers.

"We have been thrilled with how popular the flower shows have been, since we took over, so we are really looking forward to another good turnout for next week’s show," Mrs Chaplin said.

Entries for the upcoming show are open to anyone interested.

It will include exhibits from children at local early childhood education centres, retirement village residents and keen gardeners from across the Taieri.

"The selection of flowers will be fabulous.

"We are hoping to see some spectacular dahlias, roses, lilies, gladioli, chrysanthemums, geraniums, sweet peas, hydrangeas and other cut flowers among the entries," Mrs Chaplin said.

Along with summer flowers, the show will also have a section for vegetables and a decorative/floral art section.

Entries cost $2 per exhibitor, for unlimited entries, and the venue will be open from 7pm-8pm next Thursday night, February 8, for people to bring entries along.

All cut flowers must be grown by the exhibitor.

Entries must be staged by 10am next Friday, February 9, and judging will start at 10.30am.

For more information, phone Denise on (027) 486-1226, or Pam on (021) 122-3383.