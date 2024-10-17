Support group to hold fundraiser

Friends and connection ... Enabling Love & Friendship chief executive Joshua Perry hopes to open a community space next year. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A fundraising night will help people living with disabilities to make friends and connections. Enabling Love & Friendship is running a quiz night at the Kensington Tavern, in King Edward St, from 7pm on Thursday, November 14.

In a statement, Enabling Love & Friendship chief executive Joshua Perry said the organisation is for people living with disabilities, run by people with disabilities.

The non-profit organisation was started in 2018 to address a need within the disability community, making it easier for people to socialise and form friendships and relationships.

It aims to provide a safe environment for individuals to meet new friends and form new connections and relationships.

The organisation hopes to open an office and community space next year. ‘‘In order to do this we need to fundraise significant annual costs.’’

Funds raised would go towards covering the cost of the venue and various expenses, such as commercial rent, power and internet access.

Funds would also go towards the organisation’s online service to help cover the cost of the online profiles for some of its clients who found it hard to pay the yearly membership costs, Mr Perry said.

‘‘Some of our clients are beneficiaries, so any costs that we can reduce for them while still providing the same quality of service is one of our main objectives.’’

During the quiz night, there will be a raffle of donated items from local businesses, acknowledging each company that contributed.

To register teams or book a spot, email enquiries@enablinglove.nz or visit enablinglove.nz



