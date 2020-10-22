Thursday, 22 October 2020

Survey to investigate housing affordability

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    Saddle Hill Foundation Trust community worker Renee Faithful (left) and volunteer Marion Maxwell...
    Saddle Hill Foundation Trust community worker Renee Faithful (left) and volunteer Marion Maxwell have launched a survey to investigate the affordability of housing in Mosgiel. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    A survey has been launched to investigate housing affordability in Mosgiel.

    Saddle Hill Foundation Trust volunteer Marion Maxwell said the survey would ask Mosgiel people "what sort of housing they need" and reveal if there was a housing "crisis" in the wider area.

    The data would help the trust "paint a picture" of the affordability of housing in Mosgiel.

    "We are trying to gauge what is the need."

    If there was a need, the data could be used to help the East Taieri Church congregation make decisions to help address it.

    Mrs Maxwell would be in Mosgiel Library between 10.30am and 1pm on the next two Wednesdays to assist people with the survey and listen to their needs.

    Survey form could be collected from the library and church or by emailing maxwellmarion77@gmail.com.

    Trust community worker Renee Faith would also be working on the investigation.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter