Survey to investigate housing affordability

Saddle Hill Foundation Trust community worker Renee Faithful (left) and volunteer Marion Maxwell have launched a survey to investigate the affordability of housing in Mosgiel. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A survey has been launched to investigate housing affordability in Mosgiel.

Saddle Hill Foundation Trust volunteer Marion Maxwell said the survey would ask Mosgiel people "what sort of housing they need" and reveal if there was a housing "crisis" in the wider area.

The data would help the trust "paint a picture" of the affordability of housing in Mosgiel.

"We are trying to gauge what is the need."

If there was a need, the data could be used to help the East Taieri Church congregation make decisions to help address it.

Mrs Maxwell would be in Mosgiel Library between 10.30am and 1pm on the next two Wednesdays to assist people with the survey and listen to their needs.

Survey form could be collected from the library and church or by emailing maxwellmarion77@gmail.com.

Trust community worker Renee Faith would also be working on the investigation.