Theatre trusts welcome proposal

The Mayfair Theatre in South Dunedin (above) and New Athenaeum Theatre in the Octagon are the two sites being considered by Dunedin City Council for development into a mid-sized theatre for the city. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

The release of proposals for developing a mid-sized theatre in Dunedin have been welcomed by two of the affected organisations — the New Athenaeum Theatre, in the Octagon, and the Mayfair Theatre, in South Dunedin.

The Dunedin Collaborative Theatre Trust, operator of the New Athenaeum Theatre (NAT), welcomed the Dunedin City Council’s commitment to supporting the development of suitable performing arts infrastructure in Dunedin.

Mayfair Theatre Charitable Trust chairman Geoff Paton said the trust was delighted to "still be in the picture" as it had long felt the Mayfair would be an ideal complimentary theatre for the much larger Regent Theatre.

Last week, the council announced it was preparing to consult the public on two options for a mid-sized theatre development, naming the Athenaeum building as the preferred option and the Mayfair Theatre as an alternative.

New Athenaeum Theatre

At a non-public meeting in December, councillors voted to include $21.5million for the project in the draft 10-year plan, which is to be consulted on over the next few months.

Council Community Services general manager Simon Pickford said the development of options for a mid-sized theatre had followed the closure of the Fortune Theatre and a council-Creative NZ study examining the future of performing arts in Dunedin.

The study had identified the need for a mid-sized theatre with 350-450 seats in Dunedin, to plug the gap between the Regent Theatre and smaller venues and cater for the needs of many professional touring performing arts companies, Mr Pickford said.

Providing associated facilities, such as retail, food and beverage, studio spaces, and low-cost work spaces in an artists’ hub had not been considered viable for now, he said.

Instead, the focus is on a partnership project with Athenaeum building owner Zeal Land Ltd, or alternatively working with the Mayfair Theatre Charitable Trust to redevelop its theatre, which may involve buying the building.

NAT general manager Ellie Swann said the trust was unable to say what impact council’s final decision might have on its operation, or on other tenants in the Athenaeum building.

"While we are pleased to see this long process moving another step forward, for now, we continue to run ‘business as usual’," she said.

"The NAT’s experience over the last three and a-half years of operation is that any venue needs to remain affordable for artists and not challenge their budgets with unattainable minimum audience numbers that make shows, especially new works and touring, unfeasible," she said.

Mr Paton said the Mayfair Theatre Trust saw the proposal as an opportunity to develop the theatre for the people of Dunedin.

"It’s good to see something happening," he said.

If it transpired that council did decide to buy the building, it would be acceptable to the trust.

"Whatever is the best option for Dunedin, we will be OK with," he said.

The trust had the advantage of owning the building next door to the theatre, which added flexibility, he said.

In the years since the Mayfair Theatre Charitable Trust had been formed to take over operating the building from Opera Otago, it had made significant progress towards redevelopment, including having plans drawn up, 3-D mapping, and conservation reports.

Dunedin Collaborative Theatre Trust chairman Andrew Wicken said, until the council plans were finalised, the trust could not speculate on its future operation.

It planned to continue to support artists with performance infrastructure, including workshop and rehearsal spaces, production offices, storage and publicity, for as long as it was needed, in other premises if necessary.