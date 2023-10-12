Vacant store given new life with floral exhibition

Dried flowers will be used to create an immersive, relaxing space for contemplation in artist Storm Sinclair’s exhibition "Aroha Blooms". PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The curious and immersive world of artist Storm Sinclair, created using dried flowers, will greet visitors to a central city shop space.

Sinclair’s extraordinary floral exhibition "Aroha Blooms" will run from tomorrow until October 22, in a vacant shop space at 190 George St (in the Farmers block).

"Aroha Blooms" is an opportunity to take some time out and let your senses guide you through a space sculpted entirely with dried flowers.

A florist by trade, Sinclair has curated imported and local dried flowers, using the colours, scents and textures of flowers to create an environment that invites visitors to find a place of calm and mindfulness.

Sinclair worked with local arts organisation the Dunedin Dream Brokerage. The exhibition is made specifically for the vacant space at 190 George St.

"[The exhibition] will infuse 190 George St with mindfulness, creating a captivating sanctuary of hues, textures and fragrances with dried flowers," Sinclair said.

Dunedin Dream Brokerage has delivered 75 unique events since its launch (as Urban Dream Brokerage: Dunedin) in 2015, with the aim of activating the city’s under-utilised buildings through a lively and diverse programme of exhibitions and events.

Dunedin Dream Brokerage is funded by Ara Toi Ōtepoti, the Dunedin City Council’s arts and culture strategy, with support from Te Pukenga Otago Polytechnic.

- The opening hours for "Aroha Blooms" are 10am-5.30pm on weekdays, and 10am-4pm weekends, from tomorrow until October 22. The event is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

