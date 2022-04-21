Wild start to festival of nature

Jeff Harford

The 2022 Wild Dunedin New Zealand Festival of Nature opens tomorrow with a series of International Earth Day events.

Festival theme "Down to the Sea" will be explored in many of the nearly 100 festival activities, starting with Dunedin’s first land-art project at Lawyers Head.

Wanaka-based artists Martin Hill and Philippa Jones will guide local volunteers to make an ephemeral artwork made entirely from natural materials found on the beach.

In an interview on OAR FM, Hill said the sculpture would follow nature’s principles.

"Everything goes back into nature.

"It has to die, dissolve and be reabsorbed back into the natural environment.

"That’s not how humans have been operating and that’s why we’ve got into all this trouble with climate change and biodiversity loss."

Hill and Jones have created sculptures in some of the world’s wildest places for The Fine Line Project, a series of sculptures made on 12 high points around the world.

"We have to work within the timeframe of the tide going out and coming back in," Hill said.

Wild Dunedin interviews are available as podcasts from OAR FM Dunedin



JEFF HARFORD OAR FM community liaison