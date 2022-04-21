Thursday, 21 April 2022

Wild start to festival of nature

    1. The Star

    Jeff Harford
    Jeff Harford
    The 2022 Wild Dunedin New Zealand Festival of Nature opens tomorrow with a series of International Earth Day events.

    Festival theme "Down to the Sea" will be explored in many of the nearly 100 festival activities, starting with Dunedin’s first land-art project at Lawyers Head.

    Wanaka-based artists Martin Hill and Philippa Jones will guide local volunteers to make an ephemeral artwork made entirely from natural materials found on the beach.

    In an interview on OAR FM, Hill said the sculpture would follow nature’s principles.

    "Everything goes back into nature.

    "It has to die, dissolve and be reabsorbed back into the natural environment.

    "That’s not how humans have been operating and that’s why we’ve got into all this trouble with climate change and biodiversity loss."

    Hill and Jones have created sculptures in some of the world’s wildest places for The Fine Line Project, a series of sculptures made on 12 high points around the world.

    "We have to work within the timeframe of the tide going out and coming back in," Hill said.

    Wild Dunedin interviews are available as podcasts from OAR FM Dunedin website www.oar.org.nz, Google and Apple podcasts.

     

     


    JEFF HARFORD OAR FM community liaison

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter