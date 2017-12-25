The Classics: December 25

This is a debut Christmas album from the first girls’ choir at historic Canterbury Cathedral, England.

The choir was founded in 2014 and has since performed beautifully at many events of significance at the cathedral.

The disc contains 13 mellifluous carols from the choir, conducted by David Newsholme, who also plays the organ and keyboards.

The musical experience is greatly assisted by the different accompaniments; not only by the conductor, but from soloists on harp, violin and trumpet and the Latvian Opera Orchestra.

The Canterbury Cathedral Bell Ringers make an effective display to back traditional Christmas Introit.

Verdict: Uplifting carols presented with verve.