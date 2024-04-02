Anvil Engineers - A Legacy of Ingenuity

At Anvil Engineers LTD, innovation isn't just a buzzword—it's the cornerstone of everything they do.

Nestled in the heart of North Otago and servicing the Waitaki Valley, they offer a diverse range of services, specializing in agricultural repairs, steel, stainless steel, alloy welding, and boasting a full machining workshop.

Led by workshop manager Ross Hayes, a 5th generation engineer descended from Ernest Hayes of the Hayes Engineering Works in Oturehua, the team at Anvil Engineers inherits a legacy of ingenuity.

Their commitment to creative thinking, unparalleled customer service, and a wide array of skills sets them apart in the industry.

Established in 2019, Anvil Engineers has faced and conquered challenges, including those posed by the pandemic.

Despite these hurdles, they've achieved significant milestones, such as their pivotal role in the fabrication and installation of the new conveyor system at Oamaru Shingle Supplies.

This success is a testament to their capability to handle large-scale projects with finesse.

But what truly distinguishes Anvil Engineers is their unwavering dedication to delivering optimal outcomes for their clients.

With a team that goes above and beyond to understand and meet customer needs, they're not just engineers—they're partners in progress, committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

www.anvilengineers.co.nz

www.facebook.com/AnvilEngineers

20 Pukeuri-Oamaru Road, Oamaru

03 437 0744