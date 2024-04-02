Red Boom Engineering - Commitment to the craft

Rodney Anderson

The establishment of Red Boom Engineering was the culmination of a business dream for Mosgiel man Rodney Anderson.

He had cut his teeth in a number of industries, including mining work in Australia, logging, excavation, farming, and even loading top dressing aircraft, but owning his own business had been a long held aspiration.

This goal came to fruition in 2022 with the establishment of Red Boom Engineering.

Today the company goes from strength to strength, specialising in crafting custom truck decks, trailers, and agricultural equipment, while also tackling unique side projects including outdoor furniture and fire pits.

What sets Red Boom apart is not just its bespoke engineering solutions but the personal touch and expertise Anderson brings.

His extensive experience in a variety of industries equips him with a rare insight into his clients' needs, making Red Boom a sought-after partner for businesses and individuals alike.

The company boasts state-of-the-art equipment, such as Kemppi Welders and Siegmund welding tables from Germany, allowing for precision and easily repeatable products of the same design.

Anderson's proficiency in Computer Aided Design (CAD) further enhances the company's capability to deliver custom projects to exacting standards.

Red Boom's success stories, including handling overflow work for other companies due to the scarcity of great engineers, underline its excellence and the high demand for its expertise and facilities.

redboom.co.nz

021 397 396

77 Tirohanga Road, Mosgiel