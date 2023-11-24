Wakatipu High School Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Wakatipu High School prizegivng.

Wakatipu High School Proxime Accessit Sammy Fookes and Dux Elise Edmunds.

Year 13

SPECIAL AWARDS

Elise Edmonds - Colliers International 2023 Dux Award; Sammy Fookes- Wakatipu High School Award for Proxime Accessit; Marite Balzarini - Principals Award for International Lead Prefect; Evie Barlow - Wakatipu High School Awardfor Outstanding Achievement in Design and Visual Communication, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Lachy Boniface - Principals Award for Head Student; Azaria Briscoe - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Billie Carey - Jessica Law Trophy for Excellence in Songwriting, The Sophie Wilson Memorial Award, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Phoebe Cavanagh - Wakatipu High School Trophy for All Round Excellence in Physical Education; Ruby Dawson - Lakes District Museum Ray and Elizabeth Clarkson Scholarship; Elise Edmonds - The Rotary Tertiary Scholarship for Diligence and Commitment at Year 13, Principals Award for Wellbeing Lead Prefect, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Sammy Fookes - Altrusa International of Queenstown Prize for All Round Effort and Participation in Year 13, Mactodd Award for Excellence in Senior English, Queenstown Medical Centre Prize for Health Sciences, Principals Award for Deputy Head Student , Wakatipu High School Award for Proxime Accessit, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Emily Gilbert - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Sam Glover - Wakatipu High School Arts Cup for All Round Excellence in Music; Maisie Grufferty - Malpas Education Trust Prize for tertiary scholarship, Wakatipu High School Trophy for All Round Excellence in Physical Education, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Georgia Henderson - Wakatipu High School Trophy for Outstanding Potential in the Visual Arts; Maj Herrstrom - International Student Award for Outstanding Achievement; Greta Jones - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Olivia Key - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Marley King Smith - Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade Trophy, Silna Trophy for Best All Round Effort Male Māori Student, Principals Award for Deputy Head Student, Mana Pounamu Celebrating Māori Achievement in Secondary Schools, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Manaav Lal - Kimiakau Award for Achievement in a Practical Pathway; Mila Lanuel - Margaret McHugh Community Service Award and the Principal’s Award for outstanding leadership, Otago Polytechnic Principal's Leadership Scholarship Award for Leadership Inside or Outside the School Community, Principals Award for Community and Service Lead Prefect; Julia Lima - Otago CETA Medal for Entrepreneurial Spirit and Understanding of Economics; Zara Mackley - The Usher Award for Achievement in Geography at Level 3, Principals Award Sports Lead Prefect, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Eoin McGlynn - Principals Award for Environmental Lead Prefect; Madi McLean - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship;

Wakatipu High School 2023 Scholarship recipients.

Mandela Moodley - Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award; Paige Morrison - McCulloch and Partners Award for Commerce at Level 3, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Charlotte Muir - Helen Read Memorial Cup for Development in Art, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Ayla Nakayama - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Alexandra Roberts - The Queenstown Resort College Award for Promise, Passion and Interest in Tourism; Ruby Rose - Principals Award for Junior Lead Prefect, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Tru Russell - Principals Award for Whanaungatanga (Support) Lead Prefect; Frida Rylev - The Fluid Prize for Excellence in Design; Niki Schouten - Wakatipu High School Cup for All Round Excellence in Photography; Ellie Shuttleworth - Principals Award for Academic Lead Prefect; Juanye Silva - Principals Award for Maori and Pasifika Lead Prefect; Lucy Sinclair - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Jack Speedy - Jessica Law Trophy for Excellence in Songwriting, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Isaac Swain - The Rosemary Templeton Memorial Trophy for Personal Effort and Achievement in Spite of Difficulties; Minnie Tam - Cosgroves Scholarship for Engineering and ongoing Internship; Eanna Tanghal - Principals Award for International Lead Prefect; Annika Thornton - The Lieutenant Colonel R E Romans Award, Principals Award for Head Student, Wakatipu High School Award for Waiata Leadership; Rochelle Tickle - Allan Hood Memorial Cup for Service, Boult Family Trophy for Achievement in the Performing Arts, Principals Award for Arts and Cultural Council Lead Prefect, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Mia Tucker - Central Lakes Trust Scholarship; Zali Vaivars - The Crombie Lockwood Future Pathways Trophy for Representing an all Seeing Eye of Knowledge, Wisdom and Perception; Josh Watson - Bruce Grant Memorial Trophy for Outdoor Education, Tiare Campbell Memorial Trophy for Determination and Contribution to Kayaking; Mikaela York - Photolite Photography Award for Outstanding Achievement.

ACADEMIC AWARDS Wakatipu High School 2023 Year 13 Special Awards.

Ayla Balona - Commendation in Gateway; Marite Balzarini - Distinction in Physics and Commendation in Chemistry and Digital Technology; Evie Barlow - Distinction in Design and Visual Communication and Commendation in English; Neve Bates - Commendation in Physical Education and English; Eva Bogue - Commendation in Statistics; Guinevere Buckley - Distinction in Psychology; Tom Busst - Distinction in Digital Technology and Commendation in Media Studies; Billie Carey - Distinction in Media Studies; Phoebe Cavanagh - Distinction in Physical Education and Commendation in Physics; Sophie Clark - Commendation in Health Education; Charlenie De Paloma - Distinction in Tourism; Matheus Dos Santos - Commendation in Biology and Photography; Scott Duncan - Commendation in Chemistry; Hamish Early - Commendation in Physics; Elise Edmonds - Distinction in Photography and Commendation in Outdoor Education; Jasper Feenstra - Commendation in Media Studies; Sammy Fookes - Distinction in Biology and English; Bridie Gilbert - Distinction in English; Emily Gilbert - Distinction in Food Technology; Noah Green - Commendation in Mathematics; Maisie Grufferty - Distinction in Physical Education; Elsa Guo - Commendation in English; Caitlyn Gwilliam - Commendation in English; Georgia Henderson - Distinction in Art Painting and Commendation in English; Maj Herrstrom - Commendation in Mathematics; Daniel Hong - Distinction in Level 3 Chinese and Commendation in English; Emily Johnston - Commendation in Drama; Morgan Kan - Commendation in Statistics; Su Kang - Commendation in English; Olivia Key - Distinction in Chemistry and English and Commendation in Biology and Physics; Marley King Smith - Commendation in Business Studies; Lucy King-O'Donnell - Commendation in Health Education; Julia Lima - Commendation in Business Studies and Statistics; Jackson Lines - Commendation in Mathematics; Zara Mackley - Commendation in Physical Education; Aurora Macleod - Commendation in Outdoor Education; Connor McIsaac - Distinction in Business Studies and Commendation in Statistics; Madi McLean - Commendation in Business Studies and Economics; Mandela Moodley - Commendation in Gateway; Paige Morrison - Distinction in Business Studies, English and Statistics and Commendation in Economics; Jack Muir - Commendation in English; Charlotte Muir - Commendation in Design and Visual Communication and Photography; Lincoln Reddell - Commendation in Drama and Music; Rylee Robertson - Commendation in English; Tru Russell - Commendation in English; Frida Rylev - Distinction in Art Design and Commendation in Photography; Niki Schouten - Distinction in Photography; Mishika Sikka - Distinction in Health Education; Lucy Sinclair - Distinction in Geography and Commendation in Food Technology; Harper Souness - Commendation in Hard Materials and Music; Jack Speedy - Commendation in Digital Technology; Lochlan Spence - Distinction in Earth Science; Isabelle Spencer - Distinction in Statistics; Ruth Stevens - Distinction in Outdoor Education and Commendation in Statistics; Isaac Swain - Distinction in Economics and Commendation in Statistics; Myron Teo - Distinction in Mathematics; Annika Thornton - Distinction in History, Philosophy and English; Nixon Timms - Distinction in Practical Physical Education; Mia Tucker - Distinction in Chemistry and Physics and Commendation in Biology and History; Carson Tyne - Commendation in Hard Materials; Zali Vaivars - Commendation in Geography, History and English; Kane Viggers - Commendation in Physics; Josh Watson - Commendation in Outdoor Education;

Meg Wheatley Commendation in Art Design and Business Studies;

Jaxon Wilson Distinction in Hard Materials; Judy Ye - Commendation in Business Studies and Statistics;

Year 12

SPECIAL AWARDS

Ava Boyt – Silna Trophy for Best All Round Effort Female Māori Student; Mason Clarke – Colliers Leadership Award for Outward Bound; Abby Fookes – Wakatipu High School Award for Excellence in Senior French; Bethany Graf – Wakatipu High School Award for All Round Commitment to Drama, Wakatipu High School Arts Cup for All Round Commitment to Drama; Eva Hemingway – The Barry Van Der Zwet Memorial Cup for Mathematics and Science; Jess Hudson – The Robertson Family Trophy for All Round Effort and Participation in Year 12, Colliers Leadership Award for Outward Bound, Wakatipu High School Award for Outstanding Achievement in Level 2 English; Zara Martin – The Nancy Williams Trophy for Social Sciences at Level 2; Beth Pick – Wakatipu High School Award for Outstanding Achievement in Level 2 English; Daphne Ricketts – Board of Trustees Representative; Harry Seeto – Hamish Attenborough Award; Ricky Webster – Pioneer Energy Scholarship for Excellence in Science/Technology Year 12; Ole Wijntjes – The Queenstown Resort Hotel Cup for Commerce at Level 2; Sorcha Wilkinson – Impact Prize for Senior Graphics.

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Retaj Alshinawi – Distinction in Mathematics with Statistics and Commendation in Biology, Chemistry, English for Second Language Learners, Health Education and Photography; Livia Antunes – Distinction in Spanish; Valentina Balzarini – Distinction in English and Commendation in Art Design, Classics and Mathematics with Statistics; Brodie Banks – Commendation in Physical Education; Harriet Blundell – Distinction in Physics and Commendation in Art Painting, Business Studies and English; Pun Pun Booncharoen – Commendation in Physics; Georgia Boulton – Commendation in Foundation English and Gateway; Ava Boyt – Distinction in Outdoor Education and Commendation in Drama and English; Jared Bramwell – Distinction in Hard Materials and Commendation in Design and Visual Communication; Logan Bramwell – Distinction in Hard Materials; Marty Breitenberger – Commendation in Hard Materials and Physical Education; Lily Brown – Commendation in Mathematics; Mia Bulling-Eady – Distinction in Photography; Izzy Burgess – Commendation in Business Studies, Mathematics with Statistics and Physical Education; Isabella Burt – Commendation in Mathematics; Jess Cartman Commendation in Tourism; Georgia Chinn – Commendation in English and French; Mason Clarke – Distinction in Business Studies and Physical Education and Commendation in Economics and English; Jess Corbett – Commendation in Tourism; Ted Coutts – Distinction in Music; Kate Culling – Distinction in English Foundation and Commendation in Hospitality; Lochie Daish – Commendation in Gateway; Jude Deaker – Distinction in Physics and Commendation in English and History; Abby Fookes – Distinction in Earth Science, English and French; Jack Gallie – Commendation in Biology and Physical Education; Sophia Gibbons – Commendation in English, Health Education and Mathematics with Statistics; Bethany Graf – Distinction in Drama and Media Studies and Commendation in English and Music; Zoe Grant – Distinction in Art Painting and Biology and Commendation in Design and Visual Communication and English; Sarah-Louise Gutschlag-Wyber – Commendation in Hospitality; Eva Hemingway – Distinction in Art Design, Biology, Mathematics with Calculus and Physics and Commendation in Chemistry; Lina Henkenhaf – Distinction in Design and Visual Communication; Ben Hogan – Distinction in Outdoor Education; Jess Hudson– Distinction in Biology, Chemistry, English, Physical Education, Physics and Level 3 Calculus; Phoebe Ide– Distinction in Business Studies and Commendation in English and History; Paige Jones – Commendation in Economics and Physics; Ben Jordan– Distinction in English; Jorja Lane– Commendation in Art Painting and Design and Visual Communication; Emma Lendrum– Distinction in English and Mathematics; Jared Long – Distinction in Geography and Commendation in Chemistry and Level 3 Calculus; Tom Martin – Commendation in Business Studies; Zara Martin – Distinction in Business Studies and History and Commendation in English and Psychology; Nikole Martinez – Commendation in Biology; Tristan Mason – Commendation in Biology, Economics, English, Mathematics with Calculus and Physics; Alise McBeth – Commendation in Mathematics; Holly McChlery – Distinction in Food Technology and Commendation in Business Studies; Angus McDowell – Commendation in Chemistry and Level 3 Calculus; Jackson McElrea – Commendation in Hospitality; Sophie Mead – Commendation in Business Studies, English, Mathematics with Statistics and Psychology; Rory Meek – Commendation in Mathematics and Outdoor Education; Marlo Molgat – Commendation in Mathematics; Jazsy Molloy – Distinction in Mathematics with Statistics; Isabella Newell – Commendation in Performing Arts Technology; Bridget O'Malley – Commendation in Biology, Mathematics with Statistics and Physical Education; Mia Pagan – Distinction in English; Beth Pick – Distinction in English and Mathematics with Statistics and Commendation in Photography; Cara Quinn – Commendation in Earth Science; Eden Ralston – Commendation in Photography; Sophie Rasmussen – Distinction in Chemistry, Economics and English and Commendation in Biology and Level 3 Calculus; Tavi Rasnoveanu – Commendation in English Foundation; Katherine Read – Commendation in Mathematics with Statistics; Stella Rhind – Commendation in Photography; Daphne Ricketts – Distinction in French and Mathematics with Statistics and Commendation in English; Samuel Robertson-Muir – Distinction in Mathematics; Patrick Robinson – Commendation in Art Design; Tara Rooney – Commendation in English and Mathematics with Calculus; Jacob Savidge – Commendation in Outdoor Education; Tom Schenk – Distinction in Level 3 Calculus and Commendation in Chemistry and Economics; Oskar Schiele – Commendation in Mathematics with Calculus and Physics; Harry Seeto – Distinction in Level 3 Physics and Statistics and Commendation in Chemistry; Carly Sherriff – Commendation in Business Studies; Annika Simpson – Commendation in Earth Science; Lucy Singleton – Commendation in Drama; Xavier Small – Commendation in Chemistry and Physical Education; Jack Smillie – Commendation in English, Geography and Media Studies; Emma Stark – Commendation in Mathematics; Stella Stretch – Distinction in Art Painting and Design and Visual Communication; Isabella Sun – Commendation in Mathematics with Calculus and Level 3 Chinese; Murphy Sutton – Commendation in Business Studies; Bella Taylor – Commendation in English and Music; Serena Teo – Commendation in Mathematics and Painting and Drawing; Toby Tregidga – Commendation in Geography; Jack Trounce – Distinction in Level 3 Calculus and Commendation in Media Studies and Physics; Nissa Vile – Commendation in Art Painting; Anhao Wang – Distinction in Chinese; Sara Warmington – Commendation in Chemistry and Physics and Level 3 Calculus; Akira Watanabe – Commendation in Level 2 Japanese; Awhi Watson – Commendation in Te Reo Māori; Sienna Watson – Commendation in Food Technology; Poppy Wearing – Distinction in Health Education and Commendation in Mathematics with Statistics; Ricky Webster – Distinction in Chemistry, Digital Technology and Level 3 Calculus and Commendation in Physics; Lauri Wefer – Commendation in Level 2 German; Ashton White – Distinction in Physical Education and Commendation in Mathematics with Statistics; Ole Wijntjes – Distinction in Business Studies, Economics and English and Commendation in Physics and Level 3 Calculus;

Sorcha Wilkinson – Distinction in Design and Visual Communication; Kate Woods – Commendation in Outdoor Education; Daniel Wright – Distinction in Photography.

Year 11

SPECIAL AWARDS

Lucy Boniface - Altrusa International of Queenstown Diane Hood Memorial Prize for All Round Effort and Participation in Year 11; Trinity Jones - Pioneer Energy Scholarship for Excellence in Science/Technology Year 11; Siena Mackley - The Robertson Family Trophy for All Round Effort and Participation in Year 11; Neive McLeod - Altrusa International of Queenstown Diane Hood Memorial Prize for All Round Effort and Participation in Year 11; McKellar Thornton - Wakatipu High School Trophy for Haka Leadership.

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Louis Aldwell - Commendation in Food Technology; Ellana Badenhop - Distinction in English and Commendation in Science; Cameron Bates - Distinction in English and Commendation in Design and Visual Communication; Polly Bennetts - Distinction in Hard Materials and Commendation in Food Technology; Lily Bentley - Commendation in Science; Caitlyn Bibby - Distinction in Economics and Business Studies and English and Commendation in Design and Visual Communication and Science; Toby Bochel - Commendation in Mathematics; Harriet Bodle - Commendation in Science; Hugo Bogue - Distinction in Physical Education; Lucy Boniface - Distinction in English and Hard Materials; Marty Botha - Commendation in Mathematics; Cybella Briscoe - Commendation in English and Science; Hadassah Bueno - Distinction in Spanish; Oscar Burns - Commendation in Digital Technology, English, Music and Spanish; Jack Busst - Commendation in Science; Trisha Cantos - Commendation in English as a Second Language and English for Second Language Learners; Oliver Carian - Distinction in Physical Education; Lucy Clark - Distinction in Mathematics; Harvey Clarke - Commendation in Mathematics; Lilli Cramond - Commendation in Mathematics; Jorja Davies - Commendation in Mathematics; Bede Dawson - Commendation in Economics and Business Studies; Jorja Dawson - Commendation in Mathematics; Cooper Deaker - Distinction in Hard Materials and Commendation in Economics and Business Studies, Mathematics and Physical Education; Zia Dixon - Distinction in Mathematics and Hard Materials and Commendation in Design and Photography, English and Science; Amber Dow - Distinction in Design and Photography; Hannah Eade - Commendation in English and History; Lola Evans-Redpath - Distinction in Mathematics and Commendation in Painting and Drawing, Performing Arts Technology and Science; Alie Fisk - Distinction in Mathematics; Jesven Gacutan Distinction in English for Second Language Learners; Reece Govender - Commendation in Mathematics; Madeleine Harvey - Commendation in English; Ella Hay - Commendation in Mathematics; Scarlette Henderson - Distinction in Painting and Drawing and Science; Bella Hill - Commendation in Mathematics; Rocky Hirokawa-Berry - Distinction in Level 3 Japanese; Jessica Hodge - Commendation in English and Physical Education; Scarlett Horton-Crabbe - Distinction in Mathematics, Painting and Drawing and Science and Commendation in Specialist Science; Issy Hudson - Distinction in Economics and Business Studies, English, Hard Materials Technology, Science and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus and Commendation in Design and Photography; Joseph Hurndell - Commendation in English and Mathematics; Maddi Hutton - Distinction in Design and Photography; Blake Jackson - Commendation in English and Mathematics; Mala Januszkiewicz - Distinction in Music; Trinity Jones - Distinction in Design and Visual Communication and Science and Commendation in English, Spanish, Specialist Science and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus; Rae Joseph - Commendation in French and Mathematics; Lachlan Kidd - Distinction in Science; Sienna Kidd - Commendation in Design and Visual Communication and Geography; Grace Kunath - Distinction in English and Science and Commendation in Physical Education, Specialist Science and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus; Lannie Lastimosa - Distinction in English as a Second Language; Kieran Leftley - Commendation in Digital Technology, Economics and Business Studies, Science and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus; Joe Leyden - Distinction in Drama and Commendation in Health Education; Amelia Mackay - Commendation in English; Siena Mackley - Distinction in English and Commendation in Geography and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus; Mia Manderson - Distinction in Physical Education; Charlie Manser - Distinction in Design and Visual Communication, Geography and Mathematics and Commendation in Science; Oscar McCartney - Distinction in Digital Technology, French, Specialist Science and Level 2 Mathematics with Calculus and Commendation in Geography; Marin McGlynn - Commendation in Mathematics; Neive McLeod - Distinction in Design and Visual Communication and Science and Commendation in Geography and Mathematics; Chloe McQuoid - Commendation in Design and Photography; Alisha Messingham - Distinction in Food Technology and Commendation in Digital Technology; Luca Mitchell - Commendation in English and Physical Education; Jentie Newell - Commendation in English, History, Science and Te Reo Māori; Felix Nicoll - Distinction in Drama; Nuha Nimthas - Commendation in Economics and Business Studies and Science; Cassie Nyberg - Commendation in Economics and Business Studies and English; Lexi O'Malley - Commendation in English and Painting and Drawing; Angus O'Neill - Commendation in Physical Education; Imogen Olliver - Commendation in English; Myia Osten - Distinction in Science and Commendation in Specialist Science; Jack Pearce - Distinction in English and Commendation in Design and Visual Communication, Mathematics and Science; Jackson Pearce - Commendation in History; Ryder Perrie - Commendation in Media Studies; Elsbeth Purdue - Distinction in English, History and Mathematics and Commendation in Science and Specialist Science; Abbie Rooney - Distinction in Economics and Business Studies and Commendation in English and Physical Education; Scarlett Rose - Commendation in Design and Visual Communication; Molly Shuttleworth - Distinction in Physical Education and Commendation in Health Education; Violet Smillie - Distinction in Hard Materials and Health Education and Commendation in Economics and Business Studies and English; Zac Smith - Distinction in Digital Technology; Xavier Stewart - Commendation in Science; Holly Stratford - Commendation in Design and Visual Communication and Mathematics; Mevish Surchurrun - Commendation in Physical Education; Sophia Taylor - Distinction in Media Studies and Commendation in English, Economics and Business Studies, Mathematics and Science; Liam Tietjens - Commendation in Mathematics; Jacob Torcino - Commendation in Mathematics; Remy Vaivars - Distinction in Mathematics; Tess Vermeir - Distinction in Economics and Business Studies and Performing Arts Technology and Commendation in English and Science; Tayah Vivian - Distinction in Level 2 English and Commendation in Design and Photography, History and Science; Harry Walker-Leach - Distinction in Hard Materials; Neve Wallis - Distinction in English; Benji Watson-Palmer - Commendation in Painting and Drawing and Science; Seb Watson - Commendation in Science; Teo Wesley - Distinction in Mathematics; Ava Weston - Distinction in Mathematics and Commendation in Economics and Business Studies; Emilie Wilkinson - Distinction in Science and Specialist Science; Jaia Williams - Distinction in Hard Materials; Keani Wilson - Commendation in Physical Education; Joel Winter - Commendation in Music.