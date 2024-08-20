Welcoming Communities draft plan embraced by board

QLDC mayor Glyn Lewers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wanaka greeted the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Welcoming Communities draft plan with open arms and hearts last week.

Speaking at a community stakeholder feedback session at the Lake Wanaka Centre, mayor Glyn Lewers acknowledged the project had been "a bit of a process over the last three years".

Mr Lewers recalled when the council signed up to it, a kauri was planted in the Queenstown Gardens to mark the occasion.

He wondered then how the tree would survive in an alpine area, well away from its natural Northland home, but considered it a symbol of those who move to the district to put down roots.

"I keep an eye on it because in 100 years’ time I want it to be a magnificent tree. And in 100 years’ time, I want to our community to also be strong and thriving", Mr Lewers said.

People’s desire to move to the district was proven on Tuesday last week, when he welcomed 100 new citizens to the district, he said.

"I do that five times a year and the numbers of people range between 96 and 100.

"Anywhere outside this district they are maybe looking at six to 30. We are a big attractor of migrants to this community and we welcome them with open arms. It is probably one of the biggest joys in my role, welcoming people to the community", Mr Lewers said.

Wanaka Community Board member Linda Joll said the Welcoming Communities plan was "great" but more needed to be done following a recent immigration law change that resulted in migrants leaving, sparking short-staffing concerns among employers.

Wanaka Community Hub/Link staff member Heather Clay said she looked forward to the council continuing to lobby the government about the visa law change, because she felt the district had more of an issue with the changes than other places.

Upper Clutha Welcoming Communities co-ordinator Hemi Cordell said there was a lot more work to do at community level, including the completion of a Newcomers Guide, setting up a Newcomers Welcome and Inclusion Network to help oversee settlement and integration services, and getting more events on board with the welcoming values.