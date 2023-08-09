Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gore woman Amber Peterson and her son Jaikaia, 9, had their hair shaved to raise money for Ronald McDonald House on Friday. It was the anniversary of the death of Ms Peterson’s nephew Rylan from cancer in 2016. The Ensign asked two spectators what they thought of Ms Peterson’s and Jaikaia’s efforts.
Neela Grant, 16, (left) ... It’s pretty cool because it’s for a good cause.
Belinda Goley, 17, (right) ... I think it’s good the way Amber is supporting her son and nephew.