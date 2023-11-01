Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gore’s Golden Cavaliers marching team hosted the 2023 South Island Leisure Marching Event on Saturday. About 28 marching teams from throughout the island performed a display at the MLT Gore Multisports Complex. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two spectators who were former marchers themselves what they liked about the event.
Sarah McGregor, holding daughter Paige Milne, 2 ... We just like coming to see our friends that we used to march with. Marching’s been in our blood for years and years.
Lee-Anne Hewlett ... Females, fun, fitness and friendliness. That’s what it’s all about.