Slice of life

Valentine’s Day is today, and people all throughout the country are celebrating love. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn found some people coincidentally dressed for the occasion and asked them what they were doing for the day of love.
Kelly Young, of Gore (left) ... "I will be facetiming my husband to celebrate from a distance as he is currently working in Queenstown, and cooking dinner for myself and my youngest."
Sharlene Taylor-Giles, of Gore (right) ... "I will be enjoying and reflecting on my relationship and love with my husband."