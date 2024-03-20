Slice of life

Doug Irwin, of Coromandel, visiting Gore ... "I think 67 is a reasonable age to retire in life at present. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if the retirement age gets put up to 70 instead in the future."

Jill Irwin, of Coromandel, visiting Gore ... "I also think 67 is reasonable, as many people are still able to work at 65 and even older in today’s time. If their health is fine then people should have every right to continue until they are ready to retire."