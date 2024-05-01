Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Monday was the first day back at school after the term one school holidays for many pupils in Gore. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews headed over to the Gore Skatepark to ask some pupils what they did during their holidays.
Carter Renata, 13 (left) ... I went to Auckland and went to the Sky Tower, the aquarium, and Timezone and won 2000 tickets.
Tama Renata, 11 (second from left) ... I went up to my dad’s and we got a new table up there, then we went hunting.
Cameron McDowell, 11 (second from right) ... I went out to my grandma’s farm and did some go-karting.
Shadow Boyes, 12 (right) ... I went up to Nelson for a funeral and hung out with my cousins. Then I came back and hung out with my mates and had a couple of sleepovers.