Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Eastern Southland Gallery celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sunday. For the opening exhibition of its anniversary year the gallery opened Gathered Voices: Highlights from the Fletcher Trust Collection. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews went along to check out the 22-piece exhibition and asked two people their thoughts on it.
Marcella Geddes (left) ... It’s a who’s who of New Zealand artists and because there’s such a variety of styles, there’s something here for everyone.
Tam Wilson (right) ... I think it’s a stunning collection of New Zealand art across many decades. Gore’s really lucky. This is what you would go to Te Papa and see.