Slice of life

Simon McCallum ... For many reasons. One is that a lot of kids use technology for their social interactions and so we need to take mental health to where they are. We can’t require them to come to where we are, we need to be where they are.

Andy Greenshaw ... It’s very interesting. In a digital environment we need to co-create solutions by asking people what they need and what suits them, because one size does not fit all. So digital mental health provides an opportunity for democratisation in mental healthcare.