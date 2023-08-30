Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Cancer Society of New Zealand held its annual Daffodil Day fundraiser on Friday. At Gore New World, The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked a father and a daughter why it was important to them to support the fundraiser.
Cheryl Monaghan, Brisbane (left) ... It touches everybody in some way and I think it’s important to support such a good cause.
Beb Kennedy, Gore (right) ... I’ve got bladder cancer and I’ve had it for nine years.